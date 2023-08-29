Phyllis M. Berkenes, age 100, of Clarion, Iowa, died August 22, 2023 at Wellspring Living, Waterloo, Iowa. She was surrounded by family and so much love.

Funeral services for Phyllis Berkenes will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Holmes Lutheran Church, 2139 Hancock Avenue, rural Clarion with Pastor George Lautner officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233