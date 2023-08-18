Ridin’ Dirty 2023 (Episode 10)

Ridin\u2019 Dirty \u201923 (Episode 10)\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0August 11, 2023 LIVE from the Hancock County Speedway in Britt\r\nClick the link below to hear:\u00a0 AJ Taylor and guest commentators Brad Hiscocks and Chris Madson give the \u2018Dirt\u2019 on the races at the Hancock County Speedway.\u00a0 Listen to IMCA special guest modified drivers \u00a0#7S\u00a0Todd Stinehart\u00a0https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/stinehart.racing\u00a0 \u00a0 and #69 Johnathon Logue https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/jonathon.logue.5\u00a0https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/loguemotorsports69 as they talk about SpeedWeek last week!\r\n