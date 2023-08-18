United Way 3rd Annual Kid’s Shoe Drive Wraps Up

United Way of North Central Iowa announces record shoe drive distribution. 947 pairs of athletic shoes were given to children in need before the start of the new school year. Shoe distributions were held in three regional locations-Charles City, Forest City, and Mason City. 339 pairs of shoes were distributed in Charles City at the National Night Out. 105 pairs of shoes were distributed at the Back-to-School party held at the Forest City YMCA and 505 pairs were distributed at the Back-to-School Block party at the Community Health Center.

“This event really couldn’t take place without the generous sponsors and volunteers who help set up and run each distribution”, said Jen Arends, CEO of UWNCI, “This event really is about the community coming together to support our kids before they head back to school. We couldn’t do it without everyone who donated, hosted a donation box, volunteered for the event or sponsored the cost of purchasing shoes.”

We owe a huge thank you to the Shoe drive sponsors, which includes: Coloff Media, Jeffrey Auto Repair, Diamond Jo Casino, Clear Lake Bank and Trust, Charles City Rotary Club, Mason City Sunrise Rotary, Target, Martin Brothers, McClane, First Security, CUSB Bank, Winnebago, and the Charles City Press.

United Way of North Central Iowa is helping people, changing lives and building community by focusing on the building blocks of a good life: education, income and health. For more information about United Way of North Central Iowa, please contact us at (641) 423-1774 or visit our website at www.unitedwaynci.org.