Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting (LIVE)

https://meet.goto.com/288645357

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold their meeting beginning at 9am by first hosting a public forum. then at 9:15 a.m. Ann Hinders, Hancock County Drainage Clerk will ask the board to consider a change order no. 1 for DD #57 Main Tile and Lateral 49 Tile. Then they will consider a pay estimate no. 1 for DD #57 Main Tile and Lateral 49 Tile with Rognes Brothers Excavating, Inc., consider resolution regarding declaration of nuisance and notice to abate to Rodney Swanson regarding obstruction of drain tile DD #7 Lateral 225.

At 9:30 a.m., the board will hold a videoconference with Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, in order to consider the completion of work report for

Drainage District #57 Main Tile and Lateral 49 Tile and set date and time for the completion of work hearing.

At 9:45 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, will deliver the County Engineer’s report on Secondary Roads. Then at 10:00 a.m., the board will discuss options regarding county farm

At 10:15 a.m., the supervisors will consider disallowance of various Homestead Tax Credit applications