Human Trafficking Program Coming to Forest City

We have heard recently from the Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on the issue of human trafficking and how horrible the growing movement has become. Pate state that his Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) program is working to help curb the criminal activity.

While area businesses are trying to do their part including hotels, motels, and truck stops, Iowa county sheriff’s officers such as Deputy Sheriff Elizabeth Quinn with the Story County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for these victims too.

Now area residents can learn how to spot potential situations of modern-day slavery. On Tuesday night at the Shooters Bar and Grill, Stacy Besch will lead a gathering of interested individuals in understanding this inhumane crime and how to spot it. The program begins at 5:30pm and is free and open to the public. It should be done no later than 7:30pm. The program is part of an ongoing series that is geared toward raising awareness and knowledge about human trafficking and how it is happening in Iowa.