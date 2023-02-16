STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 1A DAY 2 RESULTS

No wrestlers could be eliminated on the first day of competition, but that will change today. Class 1A opened the second day of the competition with action starting at 9:00 AM this morning.

State Quarterfinals

Winners in BLUE advance to 1A semifinals, and losers in BLACK fall to Consolation Round 3

106 1 Jayden Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore 43-2 10-0 8 Reanah Utterback Sigourney-Keota Sophomore 36-8 106 10 Lucas Oldenkamp Lake Mills Sophomore 44-2 4-0 2 Davis Bramman Riverside Sophomore 37-5 113 6 Nic Brase Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore 40-6 16-3 3 Case Monat North Tama Junior 36-3 120 8 Hayden Helgeson Lake Mills Sophomore 37-7 16-0 4:24 1 Brandon Paez Lisbon Senior 50-0 120 3 Teague Smith West Hancock Freshman 45-1 5-0 6 Tayten Coufal Alburnett Freshman 36-10 126 1 Garret Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Senior 47-0 5:12 9 Carson Thomsen Underwood Junior 20-6 132 2 Tanner Arjes North Butler-Clarksville Junior 43-1 4-2 10 Holden Mathis MFL-Mar-Mac Junior 49-4 138 12 Kaden Wilken Nashua-Plainfield Senior 35-16 10-5 4 Myles McMahon Don Bosco Senior 35-6 152 1 Kellen Smith West Hancock Junior 44-0 10-1 9 Layne Brenden Logan-Magnolia Senior 38-3 152 4 Preston Prazak Central Springs Senior 41-2 11-9 SV 5 Maddox Nelson Underwood Junior 39-5 170 6 Titus Evans Nashua-Plainfield Junior 27-6 9-8 3 Jack Clarahan Sigourney-Keota Senior 41-2

Consolation Round 2

Winners in BLUE advance to 1A Consolation Round 3 and losers in BLACK are eliminated without a medal.

113 21 Geraldo Vasquez Lake Mills Senior 27-15 3:50 11 Caleb Swedin GTRA Freshman 38-4 120 19 Hayden Munn Nashua-Plainfield Junior 37-14 12-7 20 Josh Winey Earlham Freshman 29-16 126 20 Christian Michels Saint Ansgar Junior 33-9 1:50 14 TJ Nutt MVAOCOU Senior 41-7 126 23 Jacob Larson West Hancock Junior 30-16 4:00 24 Brant Freeburg Tri-Center Neola Sophomore 29-19 132 16 Steve Brandenburg Lake Mills Freshman 32-4 5-0 15 Kai Carritt Logan-Magnolia Junior 27-11 132 7 Kendrick Huck Nashua-Plainfield Senior 32-9 1:14 24 Jack Branan Riverside Freshman 22-17 138 23 Aslan Wills Saint Ansgar Junior 26-13 5:23 9 Tyler Orzechowski Kingsley-Pierson Senior 38-11 145 10 Cody Cox Lake Mills Sophomore 13-4 17-2 4:00 8 Boden White Denver Freshman 37-6 145 21 Treycen Rollene Northwood-Kensett Senior 18-8 10-2 22 Will Aitchison Iowa City Regina Sophomore 33-17 152 17 Jackson Carey Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore 35-14 3:58 15 Kile Bucknell Jesup Junior 34-12 160 18 Eli Kalainoff Nashua-Plainfield Freshman 36-14 4:53 16 Quinn McGeough MFL-Mar-Mac Sophomore 44-12 160 15 Rory Prazak II Central Springs Junior 37-8 10-4 17 Kayden Baxter AHST-W Sophomore 30-9 170 14 Regan Witt Saint Ansgar Junior 30-5 13-7 20 Kaedon Lindsay West Central Valley Senior 34-11 182 12 Tate White Nashua-Plainfield Junior 30-12 4-0 6 Dillen Ammons Pleasantville Senior 38-5 182 23 Mikhail Meyer Saint Ansgar Senior 20-19 11-2 9 Blake Juhl Pekin Senior 36-4 182 7 Creighton Kelly West Hancock Sophomore 39-6 0:49 24 Terrian Islas East Union Sophomore 36-19 182 2 MaKade Bloker North Butler-Clarksville Junior 34-1 1:14 16 Raiden Doty Coon Rapids-Bayard Senior 20-9 195 4 Kale Zuehl West Hancock Junior 42-4 18-3 5:03 19 Zach Teague West Central Valley Sophomore 30-17 195 9 Aiden Sullivan Nashua-Plainfield Junior 41-11 3:02 23 Drew Diers WACO Senior 33-18 195 20 Tate Mayer Saint Ansgar Senior 18-7 17-2 4:48 14 Trent Wilkerson New London Senior 44-9 220 24 Jackson Zwanzinger Nashua-Plainfield Senior 26-21 9-2 7 Wyatt Hanna Lake Mills Sophomore 38-5 220 7 Wyatt Hanna Lake Mills Sophomore 38-5 9-2 24 Jackson Zwanzinger Nashua-Plainfield Senior 26-21 220 17 David Smith West Hancock Junior 40-11 5:29 15 Ayden Phippen West Central Valley Senior 33-14 285 24 Zack Pearce Rockford Senior 8-12 2:24 10 Aiden Salow Maquoketa Valley Junior 27-9 285 15 Landon Pratt Nashua-Plainfield Senior 17-11 0:50 16 Isaac Cox Cardinal Eldon Junior 29-6

Consolation Round 3

Winners in BLUE advance to 1A Consolation Round 4(Friday), and losers in BLACK are eliminated without a medal.