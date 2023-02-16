Sports
STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 1A DAY 2 RESULTS
No wrestlers could be eliminated on the first day of competition, but that will change today. Class 1A opened the second day of the competition with action starting at 9:00 AM this morning.
State Quarterfinals
Winners in BLUE advance to 1A semifinals, and losers in BLACK fall to Consolation Round 3
|106
|1
|Jayden Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Sophomore
|43-2
|10-0
|8
|Reanah Utterback
|Sigourney-Keota
|Sophomore
|36-8
|106
|10
|Lucas Oldenkamp
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|44-2
|4-0
|2
|Davis Bramman
|Riverside
|Sophomore
|37-5
|113
|6
|Nic Brase
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Sophomore
|40-6
|16-3
|3
|Case Monat
|North Tama
|Junior
|36-3
|120
|8
|Hayden Helgeson
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|37-7
|16-0 4:24
|1
|Brandon Paez
|Lisbon
|Senior
|50-0
|120
|3
|Teague Smith
|West Hancock
|Freshman
|45-1
|5-0
|6
|Tayten Coufal
|Alburnett
|Freshman
|36-10
|126
|1
|Garret Rinken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|47-0
|5:12
|9
|Carson Thomsen
|Underwood
|Junior
|20-6
|132
|2
|Tanner Arjes
|North Butler-Clarksville
|Junior
|43-1
|4-2
|10
|Holden Mathis
|MFL-Mar-Mac
|Junior
|49-4
|138
|12
|Kaden Wilken
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|35-16
|10-5
|4
|Myles McMahon
|Don Bosco
|Senior
|35-6
|152
|1
|Kellen Smith
|West Hancock
|Junior
|44-0
|10-1
|9
|Layne Brenden
|Logan-Magnolia
|Senior
|38-3
|152
|4
|Preston Prazak
|Central Springs
|Senior
|41-2
|11-9 SV
|5
|Maddox Nelson
|Underwood
|Junior
|39-5
|170
|6
|Titus Evans
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|27-6
|9-8
|3
|Jack Clarahan
|Sigourney-Keota
|Senior
|41-2
Consolation Round 2
Winners in BLUE advance to 1A Consolation Round 3 and losers in BLACK are eliminated without a medal.
|113
|21
|Geraldo Vasquez
|Lake Mills
|Senior
|27-15
|3:50
|11
|Caleb Swedin
|GTRA
|Freshman
|38-4
|120
|19
|Hayden Munn
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|37-14
|12-7
|20
|Josh Winey
|Earlham
|Freshman
|29-16
|126
|20
|Christian Michels
|Saint Ansgar
|Junior
|33-9
|1:50
|14
|TJ Nutt
|MVAOCOU
|Senior
|41-7
|126
|23
|Jacob Larson
|West Hancock
|Junior
|30-16
|4:00
|24
|Brant Freeburg
|Tri-Center Neola
|Sophomore
|29-19
|132
|16
|Steve Brandenburg
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|32-4
|5-0
|15
|Kai Carritt
|Logan-Magnolia
|Junior
|27-11
|132
|7
|Kendrick Huck
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|32-9
|1:14
|24
|Jack Branan
|Riverside
|Freshman
|22-17
|138
|23
|Aslan Wills
|Saint Ansgar
|Junior
|26-13
|5:23
|9
|Tyler Orzechowski
|Kingsley-Pierson
|Senior
|38-11
|145
|10
|Cody Cox
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|13-4
|17-2 4:00
|8
|Boden White
|Denver
|Freshman
|37-6
|145
|21
|Treycen Rollene
|Northwood-Kensett
|Senior
|18-8
|10-2
|22
|Will Aitchison
|Iowa City Regina
|Sophomore
|33-17
|152
|17
|Jackson Carey
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Sophomore
|35-14
|3:58
|15
|Kile Bucknell
|Jesup
|Junior
|34-12
|160
|18
|Eli Kalainoff
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Freshman
|36-14
|4:53
|16
|Quinn McGeough
|MFL-Mar-Mac
|Sophomore
|44-12
|160
|15
|Rory Prazak II
|Central Springs
|Junior
|37-8
|10-4
|17
|Kayden Baxter
|AHST-W
|Sophomore
|30-9
|170
|14
|Regan Witt
|Saint Ansgar
|Junior
|30-5
|13-7
|20
|Kaedon Lindsay
|West Central Valley
|Senior
|34-11
|182
|12
|Tate White
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|30-12
|4-0
|6
|Dillen Ammons
|Pleasantville
|Senior
|38-5
|182
|23
|Mikhail Meyer
|Saint Ansgar
|Senior
|20-19
|11-2
|9
|Blake Juhl
|Pekin
|Senior
|36-4
|182
|7
|Creighton Kelly
|West Hancock
|Sophomore
|39-6
|0:49
|24
|Terrian Islas
|East Union
|Sophomore
|36-19
|182
|2
|MaKade Bloker
|North Butler-Clarksville
|Junior
|34-1
|1:14
|16
|Raiden Doty
|Coon Rapids-Bayard
|Senior
|20-9
|195
|4
|Kale Zuehl
|West Hancock
|Junior
|42-4
|18-3 5:03
|19
|Zach Teague
|West Central Valley
|Sophomore
|30-17
|195
|9
|Aiden Sullivan
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|41-11
|3:02
|23
|Drew Diers
|WACO
|Senior
|33-18
|195
|20
|Tate Mayer
|Saint Ansgar
|Senior
|18-7
|17-2 4:48
|14
|Trent Wilkerson
|New London
|Senior
|44-9
|220
|24
|Jackson Zwanzinger
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|26-21
|9-2
|7
|Wyatt Hanna
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|38-5
|220
|17
|David Smith
|West Hancock
|Junior
|40-11
|5:29
|15
|Ayden Phippen
|West Central Valley
|Senior
|33-14
|285
|24
|Zack Pearce
|Rockford
|Senior
|8-12
|2:24
|10
|Aiden Salow
|Maquoketa Valley
|Junior
|27-9
|285
|15
|Landon Pratt
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|17-11
|0:50
|16
|Isaac Cox
|Cardinal Eldon
|Junior
|29-6
Consolation Round 3
Winners in BLUE advance to 1A Consolation Round 4(Friday), and losers in BLACK are eliminated without a medal.
|Christian Michels
|Saint Ansgar
|Junior
|34-9
|11-6
|11
|Brayden Scheffers
|SE Warren/MD
|Freshman
|35-9
|Jacob Larson
|West Hancock
|Junior
|31-16
|5:47
|15
|Aiden Timm
|Belle Plaine
|Freshman
|36-10
|Steve Brandenburg
|Lake Mills
|Freshman
|33-5
|4-0
|8
|Riley Parkis
|Carroll Kuemper
|Senior
|36-6
|Kendrick Huck
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Senior
|33-9
|5:37
|17
|Sam Myer
|St. Edmond
|Sophomore
|26-12
|Kale Zuehl
|West Hancock
|Junior
|42-4
|0:28
|12
|Jake Cox
|Lenox
|Senior
|32-7
|Aiden Sullivan
|Nashua-Plainfield
|Junior
|41-11
|2:58
|17
|Parker Timp
|Southwest Iowa
|Junior
|20-11
|Wyatt Hanna
|Lake Mills
|Sophomore
|38-5
|5:52
|18
|Tate Tierking
|SE Warren/MD
|Junior
|29-8
|David Smith
|West Hancock
|Junior
|40-11
|3:55
|9
|Brayden Tew
|West Monona-Whiting
|Senior
|43-9