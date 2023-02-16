Sports

STATE WRESTLING COVERAGE: CLASS 1A DAY 2 RESULTS

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 min agoLast Updated: February 16, 2023

No wrestlers could be eliminated on the first day of competition, but that will change today. Class 1A opened the second day of the competition with action starting at 9:00 AM this morning.

State Quarterfinals

Winners in BLUE advance to 1A semifinals, and losers in BLACK fall to Consolation Round 3

106 1 Jayden Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore 43-2 10-0 8 Reanah Utterback Sigourney-Keota Sophomore 36-8
106 10 Lucas Oldenkamp Lake Mills Sophomore 44-2 4-0 2 Davis Bramman Riverside Sophomore 37-5
113 6 Nic Brase Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore 40-6 16-3 3 Case Monat North Tama Junior 36-3
120 8 Hayden Helgeson Lake Mills Sophomore 37-7 16-0 4:24 1 Brandon Paez Lisbon Senior 50-0
120 3 Teague Smith West Hancock Freshman 45-1 5-0 6 Tayten Coufal Alburnett Freshman 36-10
126 1 Garret Rinken Nashua-Plainfield Senior 47-0 5:12 9 Carson Thomsen Underwood Junior 20-6
132 2 Tanner Arjes North Butler-Clarksville Junior 43-1 4-2 10 Holden Mathis MFL-Mar-Mac Junior 49-4
138 12 Kaden Wilken Nashua-Plainfield Senior 35-16 10-5 4 Myles McMahon Don Bosco Senior 35-6
152 1 Kellen Smith West Hancock Junior 44-0 10-1 9 Layne Brenden Logan-Magnolia Senior 38-3
152 4 Preston Prazak Central Springs Senior 41-2 11-9 SV 5 Maddox Nelson Underwood Junior 39-5
170 6 Titus Evans Nashua-Plainfield Junior 27-6 9-8 3 Jack Clarahan Sigourney-Keota Senior 41-2

Consolation Round 2

Winners in BLUE advance to 1A Consolation Round 3 and losers in BLACK are eliminated without a medal.

113 21 Geraldo Vasquez Lake Mills Senior 27-15 3:50 11 Caleb Swedin GTRA Freshman 38-4
120 19 Hayden Munn Nashua-Plainfield Junior 37-14 12-7 20 Josh Winey Earlham Freshman 29-16
126 20 Christian Michels Saint Ansgar Junior 33-9 1:50 14 TJ Nutt MVAOCOU Senior 41-7
126 23 Jacob Larson West Hancock Junior 30-16 4:00 24 Brant Freeburg Tri-Center Neola Sophomore 29-19
132 16 Steve Brandenburg Lake Mills Freshman 32-4 5-0 15 Kai Carritt Logan-Magnolia Junior 27-11
132 7 Kendrick Huck Nashua-Plainfield Senior 32-9 1:14 24 Jack Branan Riverside Freshman 22-17
138 23 Aslan Wills Saint Ansgar Junior 26-13 5:23 9 Tyler Orzechowski Kingsley-Pierson Senior 38-11
145 10 Cody Cox Lake Mills Sophomore 13-4 17-2 4:00 8 Boden White Denver Freshman 37-6
145 21 Treycen Rollene Northwood-Kensett Senior 18-8 10-2 22 Will Aitchison Iowa City Regina Sophomore 33-17
152 17 Jackson Carey Nashua-Plainfield Sophomore 35-14 3:58 15 Kile Bucknell Jesup Junior 34-12
160 18 Eli Kalainoff Nashua-Plainfield Freshman 36-14 4:53 16 Quinn McGeough MFL-Mar-Mac Sophomore 44-12
160 15 Rory Prazak II Central Springs Junior 37-8 10-4 17 Kayden Baxter AHST-W Sophomore 30-9
170 14 Regan Witt Saint Ansgar Junior 30-5 13-7 20 Kaedon Lindsay West Central Valley Senior 34-11
182 12 Tate White Nashua-Plainfield Junior 30-12 4-0 6 Dillen Ammons Pleasantville Senior 38-5
182 23 Mikhail Meyer Saint Ansgar Senior 20-19 11-2 9 Blake Juhl Pekin Senior 36-4
182 7 Creighton Kelly West Hancock Sophomore 39-6 0:49 24 Terrian Islas East Union Sophomore 36-19
182 2 MaKade Bloker North Butler-Clarksville Junior 34-1 1:14 16 Raiden Doty Coon Rapids-Bayard Senior 20-9
195 4 Kale Zuehl West Hancock Junior 42-4 18-3 5:03 19 Zach Teague West Central Valley Sophomore 30-17
195 9 Aiden Sullivan Nashua-Plainfield Junior 41-11 3:02 23 Drew Diers WACO Senior 33-18
195 20 Tate Mayer Saint Ansgar Senior 18-7 17-2 4:48 14 Trent Wilkerson New London Senior 44-9
220 24 Jackson Zwanzinger Nashua-Plainfield Senior 26-21 9-2 7 Wyatt Hanna Lake Mills Sophomore 38-5
220 7 Wyatt Hanna Lake Mills Sophomore 38-5 9-2 24 Jackson Zwanzinger Nashua-Plainfield Senior 26-21
220 17 David Smith West Hancock Junior 40-11 5:29 15 Ayden Phippen West Central Valley Senior 33-14
285 24 Zack Pearce Rockford Senior 8-12 2:24 10 Aiden Salow Maquoketa Valley Junior 27-9
285 15 Landon Pratt Nashua-Plainfield Senior 17-11 0:50 16 Isaac Cox Cardinal Eldon Junior 29-6

 

Consolation Round 3

Winners in BLUE advance to 1A Consolation Round 4(Friday), and losers in BLACK are eliminated without a medal.

Christian Michels Saint Ansgar Junior 34-9 11-6 11 Brayden Scheffers SE Warren/MD Freshman 35-9
Jacob Larson West Hancock Junior 31-16 5:47 15 Aiden Timm Belle Plaine Freshman 36-10
Steve Brandenburg Lake Mills Freshman 33-5 4-0 8 Riley Parkis Carroll Kuemper Senior 36-6
Kendrick Huck Nashua-Plainfield Senior 33-9 5:37 17 Sam Myer St. Edmond Sophomore 26-12
Creighton Kelly West Hancock Sophomore 39-6 8-3 2 MaKade Bloker North Butler-Clarksville Junior 34-1
MaKade Bloker North Butler-Clarksville Junior 34-1 8-3 7 Creighton Kelly West Hancock Sophomore 39-6
Kale Zuehl West Hancock Junior 42-4 0:28 12 Jake Cox Lenox Senior 32-7
Aiden Sullivan Nashua-Plainfield Junior 41-11 2:58 17 Parker Timp Southwest Iowa Junior 20-11
Wyatt Hanna Lake Mills Sophomore 38-5 5:52 18 Tate Tierking SE Warren/MD Junior 29-8
David Smith West Hancock Junior 40-11 3:55 9 Brayden Tew West Monona-Whiting Senior 43-9
Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal1 min agoLast Updated: February 16, 2023
Photo of Zarren Egesdal

Zarren Egesdal

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button