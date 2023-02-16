Chris-Craft Unveils Zero Emission, All-electric Concept Boat

Chris-Craft, a subsidiary of Winnebago Industries and America’s boatbuilder since 1874, today unveiled its first, zero emission, all-electric concept boat – the Launch 25 GTe – at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show.

The fully operational Launch 25 GTe includes a sterndrive configuration with an electric motor and battery bank that replaces the engine and fuel systems. The creation of the Launch 25 GTe is an important step for the iconic boatbuilder on the journey to bring an electrified experience to the luxury boat market. Further testing will be conducted to refine a commercialized product.

“The Chris-Craft brand has always been synonymous with the finest quality and craftsmanship in the industry, and today we unveil an all-electric concept boat that meets those same standards,” said Stephen Heese, president, Chris-Craft. “The Launch 25 GTe is our exploration into the burgeoning electric boat space and our next step on a continuous journey of bringing innovation to the marine industry.”

With the legendary performance of Chris-Craft at its core, the Launch 25 GTe includes a 420 HP all-electric propulsion system which eliminates emissions and reduces noise, enabling a more serene experience on the water. With a battery capacity of 133-kwh, the electric concept boat can achieve a top speed of 50 mph with run time estimated to be approximately two hours.

The Launch 25 GTe was built in partnership through the technical expertise of the Chris-Craft engineering team and Winnebago Industries’ Advanced Technology Group (ATG). Winnebago Industries ATG focuses on improving the company’s ability to identify, evaluate and deploy industry-changing technologies across the company’s portfolio of premium outdoor brands including marine and recreational vehicles.

“Our Advanced Technology Group is excited to partner with the Chris-Craft team to bring forward electric drive-train advances to an iconic brand,” said Shailendra Singh, vice president of Winnebago Industries Advanced Technology Group. “This is our first manifestation of an electric marine product under the Winnebago Industries portfolio, we look forward to making future advancements within our marine segment.”

The concept boat was built in collaboration with EVOA Propulsion, a leading developer of electric propulsion systems for the recreational marine market.

For more information about the Launch 25 GTe and future innovation from Chris-Craft, visit www.chriscraft.com/electric.