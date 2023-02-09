Belmond-Klemme Schools Strive Beyond the Athletic Arena

This past weekend, the Belmond-Klemme Community Schools acting group who received a Division One rating at the state speech contest in Waterloo. Kristina Garza, Lily Aguilera, and Kara Rickey were given highest marks for their performance of “Anchorwoman”.

The school’s jazz band has also gone to state which is a first for the district. According to Superintendent Dan Frazier, the district has made major commitment outside of athletics to give students the opportunity to succeed beyond the classroom.

The idea is building character through more than just athletics. This means utilizing other programs to give more students the opportunity to participate in outside activities and competitions.

The district is not turning its back on athletics either. It is working to build these programs as well. With greater variety, however, students can also take greater pride in their school and root for their friends who otherwise may not have made the athletic teams.