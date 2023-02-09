Kossuth Board Discusses Installing GPS Systems

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors met to discuss the possibility of installing GPS systems on all county vehicles. Supervisor Kyle Stecker explained that he had looked into what it would take to get the idea off the ground.

The prices were quoted by Verizon. The board was exploring options for all county vehicles according to Third District Supervisor Joshua Waechter.

Stecker felt that the expense justified the need for the GPS systems.

The pricing structure was similar to what most have with their own cell phone program.

The board will continue to explore this offer for the benefit of employees in the field.