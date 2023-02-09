Garner Sets Max Levy Hearing

The City Council of Garner has set a date and time for the max property tax levy hearing. According to Mayor Tim Schmidt, the hearing is necessary for Garner residents to understand and know about the levy.

Schmidt wants Garner residents to attend the meeting to understand the “hows” and “whys” of arriving at the levy figure and the impact it will have.

One underlining reason for this meeting according to Schmidt is fairness to the Garner residents.

The meeting will be Tuesday at 5:30pm in the Garner City Hall. The public is invited to attend.