Kossuth Board Discusses Theft of Public Money

The Kossuth County Board of Supervisors were asked to consider the State Auditor’s bill for an act relating to the penalty for public employees and public officials taking money from a public employer. The board was asked to support the measure.

State Auditor Rob Sand had submitted a measure in 2020 for the Iowa Legislature to consider for passage. Fourth District Supervisor Kyle Stecker asked County Attorney Todd Holmes for a clarification and purpose of the legislation.

The board learned that the legislation died on the floor in 2020 according to Kossuth County Auditor Tammy Eden.

The board learned that there is an effort to try and get the legislation reconsidered again.

The supervisors were not moved to try and support a bill that has not gotten back onto the floor. even if the board were to support the measure, they felt the action would be meaningless particularly this late in the legislative session.

When pressed the board decided to table the measure and not write a letter of support until the legislation was actually on the table.