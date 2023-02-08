Winter Storm Watch WINTER STORM WATCH - Franklin County IA
Worth Board Sets Informational Hearing on Drainage District 6

AJ Taylor February 7, 2023

Residents and landowners in Drainage District 6 will soon be notified of an informational meeting on a possible drainage project in their area. The Worth County Board of Supervisors are looking into requests to clean part of the drainage according to District 2 Supervisor Mark Smeby.

Smeby thought it would be in the best interest of the residents to discuss the issue openly before any project is designed and implemented.

The informational meeting would allow for a full description of what might need to be done beyond just the removal of the trees according to Smeby.

The meeting was set for Tuesday, February 21st at 9:30am.

 

