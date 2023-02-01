Michael J. Ringham, 69, of Garner passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Iowa Lutheran Hospital in Des Moines.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Evangelical Free Church in Britt with Pastor Steve Couch officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Evangelical Free Church in Britt and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Cataldo Funeral Home

760 Center Avenue

Garner, IA 50438

PH: 641-923-2841

FAX: 1-888-810-8495

Email: [email protected]