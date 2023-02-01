Mary Helen (Pangburn) Hrubetz, age 76 of Clear Lake, formerly of Joice, Iowa, died on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, Iowa.

A funeral for Mary Hrubetz will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 201 Franke Street in Joice, Iowa with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation will be on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main Street in Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Burial will take place at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to Concordia Lutheran Cemetery c/o Dan Martinson, 107 Franke St. Joice, IA 50446, or to St. Croix Hospice www.stcroixhospice.com .

