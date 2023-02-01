Sports

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tenth IGHSAU girls basketball rankings

Photo of Zarren Egesdal Zarren Egesdal14 mins agoLast Updated: February 1, 2023
CLASS 1A
School
Record
LW
1
Algona Bishop Garrigan
16-1
1
2
Newell-Fonda
14-2
2
3
North Linn
18-0
3
4
Remsen St. Mary’s
16-1
4
5
Westwood
17-0
5
6
West Fork
18-0
8
7
Council Bluffs St. Albert
15-4
6
8
Winfield-Mount Union
18-0
9
9
Central Elkader
17-1
7
10
Woodbine
17-1
10
11
North Mahaska
17-1
12
12
Riceville
19-1
13
13
AGWSR
16-1
14
14
Exira-EHK
15-3
NR
15
Martensdale-St. Marys
15-3
NR
 
Dropped Out: Burlington Notre Dame (11), Earlham (15)                                                              
 
CLASS 2A
School
Record
LW
1
Dike-New Hartford
17-0
1
2
Central Lyon
15-0
2
3
Sibley-Ocheyedan
16-1
3
4
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
17-0
4
5
Cascade
16-1
5
6
Iowa City Regina
16-4
6
7
Panorama
17-1
8
8
Pocahontas Area
12-3
9
9
Underwood
15-3
7
10
Treynor
15-2
10
11
Hinton
14-3
13
12
Mediapolis
16-3
15
13
South Hamilton
14-3
11
14
Sioux Central
12-5
14
15
Aplington-Parkersburg
15-3
12
 
Dropped Out: None
 
 
CLASS 3A
School
Record
LW
1
Estherville Lincoln Central
17-0
1
2
Solon
16-2
2
3
Benton Community
16-2
3
4
West Marshall
17-1
4
5
Des Moines Christian
15-3
5
6
Sioux Center
14-2
6
7
Osage
17-1
7
8
Grinnell
12-5
8
9
Dubuque Wahlert
13-5
9
10
Unity Christian
13-4
10
11
Vinton-Shellsburg
11-6
12
12
Mount Vernon
11-6
13
13
Clear Lake
15-2
NR
14
Center Point-Urbana
11-8
14
15
Atlantic
14-4
NR

Dropped Out: Cherokee (11), Harlan (15)
 
Class 4A
School
Record
LW
1
Dallas Center-Grimes
15-3
1
2
North Polk
16-2
2
3
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
15-2
3
4
Ballard
15-2
4
5
Decorah
17-2
6
6
Cedar Rapids Xavier
11-7
5
7
Clear Creek-Amana
12-4
7
8
Pella
13-4
9
9
Carlisle
12-5
8
10
Lewis Central
13-4
11
11
Central DeWitt
13-5
12
12
Spencer
13-3
15
13
Indianola
9-9
12
14
North Scott
9-9
14
15
Mason City
10-6
NR
 
Dropped Out: Waverly-Shell Rock (10)
 
Class 5A
School
Record
LW
1
Pleasant Valley
18-0
1
2
Johnston
18-1
2
3
Waterloo West
17-1
3
4
Dowling Catholic
13-4
4
5
Davenport North
16-2
5
6
Ankeny Centennial
13-5
6
7
Valley
12-6
7
8
Cedar Falls
13-4
9
9
Southeast Polk
12-5
8
10
Iowa City Liberty
11-6
12
11
Linn-Mar
12-6
13
12
Iowa City West
13-5
13
13
Ankeny
9-9
14
14
Sioux City East
13-3
10
15
Des Moines North
15-3
15
 
Dropped Out: none
