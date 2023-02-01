Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tenth IGHSAU girls basketball rankings
CLASS 1A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Algona Bishop Garrigan
|
16-1
|
1
|
2
|
Newell-Fonda
|
14-2
|
2
|
3
|
North Linn
|
18-0
|
3
|
4
|
Remsen St. Mary’s
|
16-1
|
4
|
5
|
Westwood
|
17-0
|
5
|
6
|
West Fork
|
18-0
|
8
|
7
|
Council Bluffs St. Albert
|
15-4
|
6
|
8
|
Winfield-Mount Union
|
18-0
|
9
|
9
|
Central Elkader
|
17-1
|
7
|
10
|
Woodbine
|
17-1
|
10
|
11
|
North Mahaska
|
17-1
|
12
|
12
|
Riceville
|
19-1
|
13
|
13
|
AGWSR
|
16-1
|
14
|
14
|
Exira-EHK
|
15-3
|
NR
|
15
|
Martensdale-St. Marys
|
15-3
|
NR
Dropped Out: Burlington Notre Dame (11), Earlham (15)
CLASS 2A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dike-New Hartford
|
17-0
|
1
|
2
|
Central Lyon
|
15-0
|
2
|
3
|
Sibley-Ocheyedan
|
16-1
|
3
|
4
|
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
|
17-0
|
4
|
5
|
Cascade
|
16-1
|
5
|
6
|
Iowa City Regina
|
16-4
|
6
|
7
|
Panorama
|
17-1
|
8
|
8
|
Pocahontas Area
|
12-3
|
9
|
9
|
Underwood
|
15-3
|
7
|
10
|
Treynor
|
15-2
|
10
|
11
|
Hinton
|
14-3
|
13
|
12
|
Mediapolis
|
16-3
|
15
|
13
|
South Hamilton
|
14-3
|
11
|
14
|
Sioux Central
|
12-5
|
14
|
15
|
Aplington-Parkersburg
|
15-3
|
12
Dropped Out: None
CLASS 3A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Estherville Lincoln Central
|
17-0
|
1
|
2
|
Solon
|
16-2
|
2
|
3
|
Benton Community
|
16-2
|
3
|
4
|
West Marshall
|
17-1
|
4
|
5
|
Des Moines Christian
|
15-3
|
5
|
6
|
Sioux Center
|
14-2
|
6
|
7
|
Osage
|
17-1
|
7
|
8
|
Grinnell
|
12-5
|
8
|
9
|
Dubuque Wahlert
|
13-5
|
9
|
10
|
Unity Christian
|
13-4
|
10
|
11
|
Vinton-Shellsburg
|
11-6
|
12
|
12
|
Mount Vernon
|
11-6
|
13
|
13
|
Clear Lake
|
15-2
|
NR
|
14
|
Center Point-Urbana
|
11-8
|
14
|
15
|
Atlantic
|
14-4
|
NR
|
|
|
|
Dropped Out: Cherokee (11), Harlan (15)
Class 4A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Dallas Center-Grimes
|
15-3
|
1
|
2
|
North Polk
|
16-2
|
2
|
3
|
Sioux City Bishop Heelan
|
15-2
|
3
|
4
|
Ballard
|
15-2
|
4
|
5
|
Decorah
|
17-2
|
6
|
6
|
Cedar Rapids Xavier
|
11-7
|
5
|
7
|
Clear Creek-Amana
|
12-4
|
7
|
8
|
Pella
|
13-4
|
9
|
9
|
Carlisle
|
12-5
|
8
|
10
|
Lewis Central
|
13-4
|
11
|
11
|
Central DeWitt
|
13-5
|
12
|
12
|
Spencer
|
13-3
|
15
|
13
|
Indianola
|
9-9
|
12
|
14
|
North Scott
|
9-9
|
14
|
15
|
Mason City
|
10-6
|
NR
Dropped Out: Waverly-Shell Rock (10)
Class 5A
|
School
|
Record
|
LW
|
1
|
Pleasant Valley
|
18-0
|
1
|
2
|
Johnston
|
18-1
|
2
|
3
|
Waterloo West
|
17-1
|
3
|
4
|
Dowling Catholic
|
13-4
|
4
|
5
|
Davenport North
|
16-2
|
5
|
6
|
Ankeny Centennial
|
13-5
|
6
|
7
|
Valley
|
12-6
|
7
|
8
|
Cedar Falls
|
13-4
|
9
|
9
|
Southeast Polk
|
12-5
|
8
|
10
|
Iowa City Liberty
|
11-6
|
12
|
11
|
Linn-Mar
|
12-6
|
13
|
12
|
Iowa City West
|
13-5
|
13
|
13
|
Ankeny
|
9-9
|
14
|
14
|
Sioux City East
|
13-3
|
10
|
15
|
Des Moines North
|
15-3
|
15
Dropped Out: none