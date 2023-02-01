HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tenth IGHSAU girls basketball rankings

Wednesday, February 1

WARRIORS LIVE, SIGNING DAY SPECIAL 5:30PM – 6:30 PM

Iowa State Women’s Basketball at Kansas State 6:00 PM Airtime 6:35 PM Tipoff KIOW

Thursday, February 2

IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament 9:00 AM KIOW

IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament 5:00 PM KIOW

Clear Lake Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM GHV Video Stream

Friday, February 3

IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament 9:00 AM KIOW

IGHSAU State Wrestling Tournament 6:00 PM KIOW

Lake Mills Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/FC Video Stream

West Hancock Basketball at Bishop Garrigan 6:15 PM KHAM/WH Video Stream

North Union Basketball at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6:15 PM GHV Video Stream

Saturday, February 4

IHSAA State Wrestling Duals (local teams only) 9:00 AM

Kansas Men’s Basketball at Iowa State 10:00 AM Airtime 11:05 AM Tipoff KIOW

Dickinson State University Basketball at Waldorf 3:00 PM KIOW

Monday, February 6

West Hancock Basketball at Forest City 6:15 PM KIOW/KHAM/FC and WH Video Streams

Iowa State Coaches Show following FC Basketball KIOW