Garner Approves Real Estate Sale in Hejliks Third

The city of Garner continues to push forward with its effort to provide much needed quality housing in city limits. Business and industry are expanding which requires more housing for employees coming to work in Garner.

Mayor Tim Schmidt was very excited to see yet another home planned for the community.

The property is in Hejlik’s Third subdivision and the public is invited to voice their concerns at the meeting. However, Schmidt is not concerned.

The council approved the public hearing and felt the same way as Schmidt did about the possible housing expansion.

The council is expected to pass the resolution for the construction of the new home after the public hearing.