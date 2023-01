Ryan Daniel Gangestad, 39, of Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Clarion, Iowa, passed away at his home on January 1, 2023, in Des Moines.

Memorial services for Ryan Gangestad will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Red Shed Event Center, 908 2nd Street North West in Clarion.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at The Red Shed on Friday.

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa, 50525

515-532-2233