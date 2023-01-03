Garner Parks and Recreation Ask for Purchase Approvals

The Garner Parks and Recreation Department approached the city council about two purchases they feel need to be made. One had to do with a piece of workout equipment that had reached its limit of usefulness.

The other purchase will come with cheers from Garner residents who walk their dogs in the city parks.

Schmidt stated that the need for “Muttbags” is needed especially in pet and owner trafficked areas.

The Parks and Recreation Department will have a final say on where the doggie stations will be located in the six municipal parks.