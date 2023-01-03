Ice Storm Warning ICE STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA
AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Parks and Recreation Ask for Purchase Approvals

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 days agoLast Updated: December 28, 2022

The Garner Parks and Recreation Department approached the city council about two purchases they feel need to be made. One had to do with a piece of workout equipment that had reached its limit of usefulness.

The other purchase will come with cheers from Garner residents who walk their dogs in the city parks.

Schmidt stated that the need for “Muttbags” is needed especially in pet and owner trafficked areas.

The Parks and Recreation Department will have a final say on where the doggie stations will be located in the six municipal parks.

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor6 days agoLast Updated: December 28, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button