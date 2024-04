Richard Dean Taylor, 65, of Rowan, IA, died, January 11, 2024, at his home in Rowan, IA.

Graveside services are tentatively set for Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 1:30 PM, at Graceland Cemetery on Highway 3, Rowan, IA.

A complete obituary will be released in the next several days.

Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA, is handling Richard’s service.