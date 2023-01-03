Sports
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from 1/2/2022
BOYS
Lake Mills 77 GHV 54
Bulldogs’ 38th straight conference victory joins Northwood and Forest City as schools who have won at least 38th straight conference games in the North Iowa or Top of Iowa Conference.
LAKE MILLS
Lance Helming, 28 points
Aiden Stensrud, 16 rebounds, 13 points
GHV
Drew Britson, 13 points
Braden Boehnke 10 points
GIRLS
GHV 44 Lake Mills 39 in 2-OT
GHV
Gretta Gouge, 19 points, 24 rebounds
Lake Mills
Josie Helgeson, 12 points
Taylor Vanek, 11 points
Saint Ansgar 77 Charles City 47