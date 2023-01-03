Ice Storm Warning ICE STORM WARNING - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from 1/2/2022

IGHSAU/IHSAA

BOYS

Lake Mills 77 GHV 54

Bulldogs’ 38th straight conference victory joins Northwood and Forest City as schools who have won at least 38th straight conference games in the North Iowa or Top of Iowa Conference.

LAKE MILLS

Lance Helming, 28 points

Aiden Stensrud, 16 rebounds, 13 points

GHV

Drew Britson, 13 points

Braden Boehnke 10 points

GIRLS

GHV 44 Lake Mills 39 in 2-OT

GHV

Gretta Gouge, 19 points, 24 rebounds

Lake Mills

Josie Helgeson, 12 points

Taylor Vanek, 11 points

Saint Ansgar 77 Charles City 47

 

 

 

