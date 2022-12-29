Gary D. Malek, 69, of rural Garner passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with a rosary at 9 a.m. and a Scriptural wake service at 11 a.m.

Inurnment will be at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan in the spring. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Gary Dean Malek, the son of Ernest and Clara (Drabek) Malek, was born September 15, 1953, in Mason City. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Gary attended school at Hayfield, Garner and graduated from Britt High School in 1972. On September 23, 1972, he married Mary McOllough in Clarion. To this union two sons were born, Shane and Seth. Gary worked in various jobs in the area including Marting Manufacturing, Kerns Implement, Ron Smidt Motors, Tom Zrostlik’s as a welder, Duncan Farms and Winnebago Industries. In 1993, he started S&S Malek Brothers in Garner mowing lawns, tilling and snow blowing. In 1997, he started Malek Tree Service. In 2002, he moved to the “farm” north of Garner and expanded the business until 2015 when he retired and passed the torch to his son, Shane. Gary continued to contribute his knowledge and service to the business until his passing.

Gary achieved his goal of 21 muscle cars by the age of 21. He was known for his demo derby skill and action in the Combine Derby at the county fair.

Gary is survived by his significant other and love of his life, Mary Malek of Garner; two sons, Shane (Jennifer) Malek of Garner and their two daughters, Lexie and Brinley and Seth (Elizabeth) Malek of Garner and their daughter, Tinsley; siblings, Darlene Edington of Britt, Ed (Elaine) Malek of Knoxville, Marvin (Cheryl) Malek of Mason City, Beverly (Bill) Roberts Boehnke of Apex, NC and Diane (Dann) Hansen of Kanawha; sister-in-law, Bev Malek of Duncan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Duane Malek; brothers-in-law, Bill Edington and Jon Roberts; and a nephew, Brent Malek.