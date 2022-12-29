Scott Burrs, 64, of Britt, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Hancock County Health Systems in Britt.

Funeral service for Scott Burrs will be held at 10:30 AM, Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Britt Christian Reformed Church, At the Crossroads Ministry, 569 Main Avenue North in Britt with Pastor Kevin Boss officiating. Burial will be at Corwith Cemetery in rural Corwith.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa 50423

641-843-3839