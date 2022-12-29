Philip G. Seaberg, 78, of Garner, formerly of Klemme, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at Klemme United Methodist Church with Rev. Deb Devine officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Wesley.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.