HCHS Home Care Earns Three-Year Recertification

Hancock County Health System’s Community Health Department earned state recertification in Home Health Care after a regular inspection by the Iowa Department of Inspections & Appeals in November. The routine, unannounced on-site survey is conducted every three years to ensure compliance with state and federal rules.

“I am extremely proud of the staff members who have dedicated themselves to providing the highest quality of home care,” said Chelcee Schleuger, Director of HCHS Community Health – Home Care.

HCHS Home Health Services include:

Skilled Nursing

Home Health Aide

Home Infusion Therapy

Medical Social Services

Physical Therapy

SKILLED NURSING

Skilled home nursing care is available for people who have an illness, injury or have been in the hospital. Services are provided in your own home and may include assessments, teaching, managing acute and chronic conditions, IV therapy, drawing blood for lab tests, giving medicines by injection, caring for a wound or teaching you and your family about your medication and treatments.

A provider must order skilled nursing home visits and HCHS’s Home Health Care nurses will keep your provider updated on your recovery. HCHS Home care nurses help you return to your independent lifestyle and are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They are knowledgeable about the area resources that will help you recover and stay well. They can make referrals to several different agencies in the area.

HOME CARE AIDE

Home care aides are available to assist you with a variety of needs such as:

Personal care services- bathing, skin & hair care, foot care, therapeutic exercises

Teaching parenting skills to new parents through a Family Connections program

THERAPY

Physical, occupational and speech therapy are available in your home when your provider orders those services for you and you are under your Medicare benefit.

For more information about Home Health Services contact the Hancock County Community Health office at 641-923-3676.