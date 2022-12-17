Dean Allen Haugen, 94 of Fertile, IA, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa..

Celebration of Life services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave., Fertile, Iowa 50434, with Pastor Kenny Olson officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Burial of cremains will be held at a later date in Lincoln Cemetery.