Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Obits

Dorla D. (Benson) Hill

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer21 mins agoLast Updated: December 7, 2022

Dorla D. (Benson) Hill, 93, of Clarion, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at The Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3 rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Pastor Lewis Flanigan. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233

Photo of Ann Finer Ann Finer21 mins agoLast Updated: December 7, 2022
Photo of Ann Finer

Ann Finer

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Also
Close
Back to top button