Diane Sipes, 67, of Kanawha, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East 2 nd Street in Kanawha.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Ewing Funeral Home in Kanawha.

