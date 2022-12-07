Winter Weather Advisory WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY - Cerro Gordo County IA  - Faribault County MN  - Franklin County IA  - Freeborn County MN  - Hancock County IA  - Humboldt County IA  - Kossuth County IA  - Winnebago County IA  - Worth County IA  - Wright County IA
Gov. Reynolds Issues a Statement in Response to Congress Introducing Text in NDAA to Repeal Military Vaccine Mandate

Gov. Reynolds released the following statement today:

“Americans have paid a high price for the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on the military, which has severely impacted recruitment and resulted in unnecessarily discharging thousands of active-duty service members. After pressure from Republican governors, Washington is finally listening. The text of the National Defense Authorization Act has been released and, if passed, will repeal the mandate. We are one step closer to defending those who wear the uniform and protect our freedom.”

