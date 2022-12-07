NewsPolitics & Government
Gov. Reynolds Issues a Statement in Response to Congress Introducing Text in NDAA to Repeal Military Vaccine Mandate
Gov. Reynolds released the following statement today:
“Americans have paid a high price for the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate on the military, which has severely impacted recruitment and resulted in unnecessarily discharging thousands of active-duty service members. After pressure from Republican governors, Washington is finally listening. The text of the National Defense Authorization Act has been released and, if passed, will repeal the mandate. We are one step closer to defending those who wear the uniform and protect our freedom.”