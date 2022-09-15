Mildred Lucille Meinders Lewis, age 90, formerly of Klemme, IA, passed away February 19, 2022, in Queen Creek, AZ.

Public service will be held September 27, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA. Pastor David Boogerd will be officiating. Mildred’s remains will be laid to rest next to her husband Duard Lewis.

Mildred was born November 8, 1931, to John and Lottie (Riekens) Meinders outside of Klemme, Iowa.

Mildred married Duard Lewis on November 18, 1949. Soon after their marriage they moved to Humboldt/Dakota City, Iowa, where they lived until moving to Phoenix, AZ in June 1961. She worked in retail stores until retiring and moving to St. Johns, AZ. When Duard retired, they spent time at Roosevelt Lake and moved to Ute Lake at Logan, NM. She enjoyed working in the garden and taking care of her flowers and lawn.

She is survived by her daughters, Shelley Winn, of Clovis, NM, Ramona Adams (Jerry) of Queen Creek, AZ, and Cindy Amidon (Russell) of Hesperus, CO.; grandson Jermiah Heinz, mason City, IA, and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by husband Duard Lewis in 2008, parents and siblings as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Andrews Funeral Home-Klemme, IA is handling funeral arrangements.

