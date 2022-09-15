Iowa State is hoping there will be no letdown this weekend

Iowa State linebacker Colby Reeder says there will be no letdown this weekend when the Cyclones host Ohio. The Delaware transfer was the Big-12 Co-Newcomer of the week after registering four tackles and an interception in a 10-7 win at Iowa. Reeder says the approach has not changed.

Reeder says the Cyclones are aware of what can happen if they are not ready.

Reeder says they are focused on this week and not the upcoming Big-12 opener against defending champion Baylor.