Rake’s Grace Street Discussed by Winnebago Supervisors

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were asked to transfer jurisdiction of Grace Street in Rake over to the city. Winnebago County Secondary Roads Engineer Scott Meinders explained to the board that the change may be necessary.

Farm to Market status are roads that are a supply line where grains and meats are transported on a frequent basis. According to Meinders, Grace Street no longer provides that opportunity.

The county would transfer over to the city an annual road use tax roughly in the amount of $3,700. This would come after the county would make improvements to the road according to Meinders.

Supervisor Bill Jensvold felt that the city is not equipped to handle maintenance of Grace Street in areas such as snow removal and repairs.

Supervisor Terry Durby also felt that the county should keep jurisdiction of the road.

The board tabled the measure for future consideration and will have the Secondary Roads Department continue to maintain Grace Street.