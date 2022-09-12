James Robert “Bob” Korneisel passed away at the age of 93 on Saturday, September 10th, 2022 at Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. A family Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Any memorial donations may be directed to West Hancock Ambulance Service, West Hancock Scholarship Fund, Britt United Methodist Church, Hancock County Historical Society, or a charity of choice, and sent to the family’s attention, c/o Ewing Funeral Home, P.O. Box 342, Britt, IA 50423.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Chapel

178 Center Street West

Britt, Iowa, 50423

641-843-3839