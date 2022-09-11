Gary T. Albertson, age 80, of rural Lake Mills, died on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City, Iowa.

A visitation for Gary will be held on Thursday, September 15 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills with a prayer service at 6:00 PM. Pastor Joshua Skogen is officiant. The visitation and service are both open to the public.

Cremation will follow, and inurnment will be in the Scarville Evangelical Synod Cemetery on Friday.

