Forest City Appoints Holland as Mayor

Forest City has a new mayor, unless the residents say otherwise. Ron Holland has taken the seat as mayor and will fill out the term of the late Barney Ruiter. Forest City Council Attorney Steve Bakke explained how the process will work from here.

Holland was the only person who expressed interest in the position. He had served as the Vice-Mayor and the Councilman of Ward 1. Now the council will have to appoint someone to fill his seat for the duration of Hollands term in that ward.

By going through the appointment process, the city will save taxpayers from having to pay for an election for either a mayor or a councilman. However, if there are individuals who would still be interested in mayor’s seat for the next year, as Bakke stated, they would have till September 20th to file a petition.