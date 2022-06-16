West Hancock Greenhouse Under Construction

Students at West Hancock Community Schools are currently in summer break, but the school district itself is seeing a lot of small projects underway. One of those happens to be the new greenhouse which got a tremendous boost from the Britt and Kanawha public.

According to West Hancock Community School District Superintendent Wayne Kroneman, the agricultural student lab is under construction.

Over the winter and during class, students will have the opportunity to study science and biology along with learning about raising flowers, plants, and other horticulture.

Kroneman was told that the facility will not take that long to construct.

The project was brought about by the generosity and commitment of the residents of the West Hancock School District to which Kroneman, the school board, district, and students are very grateful.