Area FSA Offices are Currently Hiring

Dozens of Farm Service Agency offices across Iowa are seeking new employees. Matt Russell, the Iowa FSA director, says they’re hiring for a host of positions in dozens of Iowa communities.

There are 97 FSA offices statewide, nearly one in every county, and Russell says the need is great for new workers. There was a big hiring push in 1985 after the new farm and conservation bills, and many of those people are now retiring.

It’s a challenging time to be in agriculture, he says, because while commodities prices are at near-record high levels, so are input prices.

He says the USDA plays a big role in helping to manage all of those ups and downs. Learn more about the job opportunities at your county’s nearest Farm Service Agency office or visit: www.usajobs.gov.