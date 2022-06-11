Country Thunder Continues Today

Crowds for the Friday night concerts were strong as Country Thunder opened its 2022 festival. Tonight, the talk centers around the legendary Travis Tritt, Linday Ell, and Kip Moore. The festivities tonight begin at 3pm with John Morgan opening the stage. Morgan is both a songwriter and performer. He has written songs for Jason Aldean and for himself. Some of his biggest hits include Coldest Beer in Town and Right in the Middle.

At 4:30pm, Kameron Marlowe will take the stage and is expected to perform his hits which include Steady Heart, Tequila Talkin’, Burn ‘Em All, Giving You Up, and Sober as a Drunk. Marlowe says that he comes from simple roots and came up thru the ranks in the country music world.

Marlowe will hit the stage before a legend in country music will perform in Travis Tritt. Marlowe says he is very honored to share the stage with one of the greats.

At 6pm this evening, Lindsay Ell will take the Country Thunder Iowa stage for her second appearance in Forest City. Ell is excited to be back in Forest City and is expected to perform her hits like Want Me Back, Waiting on You, Can’t Do Without You, and one of her biggest hits Criminal.

Ell fashions her music after another well known performer in John Mayer. Ell stated that he was a great influence in her style of performance and in the way she writes.

Country music legend Travis Tritt will take the stage at 8pm. Tritt signed with Warner Brothers in 1989 and produced seven top ten albums and even a greatest hits collection. He moved on to Columbia Records and released three more albums. He has charted more than 40 times in his career. During that time, he had five number one hits and 15 top ten singles. He was also accepted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1992.

Tonight he may perform one or more of his number one hits like, Anymore, Can I Trust You With My Heart, Help Me Hold Me, or Best of Intentions. The two time Grammy winner has been the talk of concert line up since it was announced.

Headliner Kip Moore will perform beginning at 10pm. Moore’s career took off after spending eight years in Nashville. He signed with MCA Nashville and debuted Mary Was the Marrying Kind. The next year he came out with his second single Somethin’ Bout a Truck which went on to be a number one hit on the Billboard music charts. After that, he charted twelve more times on the Billboard Top Country.

Moore didn’t just write songs for himself. He has written songs for Thompson Square, James Wesley, and Frankie Ballard.

Single day tickets for Country Thunder Iowa will be available at the gates this weekend for the low price of $35 per day.

No code necessary, just come to the show and pay $35 at the gates for single day entry.