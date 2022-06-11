Crops Are Growing Strong in the Area

Anyone who’s driven through area farmland lately likely noticed the corn and soybean crops are beginning to sprout. Angie Rieck-Hinz, a field agronomist with the Iowa State University Extension in north-central Iowa, says so far, the crops are coming in strong.

Recent rains flooded some central Iowa fields, and Rieck-Hinz says that’s not the only weather challenge of late.

The new USDA report shows 98% of Iowa’s corn crop is planted, three days ahead of the five-year average, while 94% of soybeans are in the ground, which is six days ahead of the average.