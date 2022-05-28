Calvin R. Bruggeman, 72, a lifelong resident and farmer in Klemme, IA, Died, Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital, Britt, IA, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral service will be 1:30 PM, Wednesday June 1, 2022, at the Klemme United Methodist Church. There will be no viewing at the church on Wednesday.

Public visitation with viewing will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 4-7 PM, at the Klemme United Methodist Church.

Interment will be in the Ell Township cemetery, Klemme.

Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA, is handling funeral arrangements.