La Nina Causing Dry Conditions to Spread

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration predicts dry conditions will continue for western Iowa and expand eastward. Meteorologist Adam Hartman authored the report.

La Niña weather conditions are a climate pattern that produces drier days. US Ag Department meteorologist, Brad Rippey, says the weather’s impact on crops depends largely on the timing of the heat waves.

Much of the northwest region of the state is already experiencing abnormally dry conditions. Woodbury, Plymouth and Monona counties face severe drought.