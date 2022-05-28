Crime & PoliceNews

Thorson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor4 days agoLast Updated: May 25, 2022

Marvin Thorson of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Second Offense (Methamphetamine),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on October 1, 2021.

Thorson was sentenced to serve 10 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine as suspended. Thorson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.

