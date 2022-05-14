Robert H. Loux, 80, of Clarion, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

Memorial services for Bob Loux will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 AM at United Church of Christ Congregational, 121 Third Avenue in Clarion, with Pastor Bill Kem officiating. Burial will take place at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa 50525

515-532-2233