Children’s Mental Health Month Continues Locally

Iowa is seeing more young children in crisis, so the state is launching a new ad campaign which aims to bring awareness to children’s mental health. The campaign starts this month and will run on social media and traditional media platforms, targeting both kids and adults. The ads urge kids who are struggling to seek help.

The ads also urge adults to reach out to kids who seem down. Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia says the state is trying to provide direction and resources to parents who may not know how to address mental health with their children.

Garcia says the state is launching the campaign as it’s been seeing an increase in younger children experiencing mental health crises.

Iowans who need help can find resources at YourLifeIowa.org.