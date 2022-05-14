Curtis Lee Trager, 79, of Salem, Oregon and formerly of Belmond, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Funeral services for Curtis Trager will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South, in Belmond with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating. Military graveside honors will held at Immanuel Reformed Cemetery in rural Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:30 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick’s Lane South in Belmond.

