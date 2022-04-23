Doreen C. (Taylor) Shaw, 68, of Meservey, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services for Doreen Shaw will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Thornton United Methodist Church, 404 Maple Street in Thornton, with Pastor Deb Devine officiating. Burial will take place at the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Thornton United Methodist Church, 404 Maple Street in Thornton, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248