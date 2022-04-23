Obits

Doreen C. (Taylor) Shaw

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs31 seconds agoLast Updated: April 23, 2022

Doreen C. (Taylor) Shaw, 68, of Meservey, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 at the MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services for Doreen Shaw will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Thornton United Methodist Church, 404 Maple Street in Thornton, with Pastor Deb Devine officiating.  Burial will take place at the Meservey Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Thornton United Methodist Church, 404 Maple Street in Thornton, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

111 Luick’s Lane South

Belmond, Iowa 50421

641-444-3248

 

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs31 seconds agoLast Updated: April 23, 2022
Photo of John Jacobs

John Jacobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Also
Close
Back to top button