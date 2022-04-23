Obits
Nels E. Jensen
Nels E. Jensen, 98, of Britt passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Britt Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Jon Bliesmer officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.
