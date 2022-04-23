Obits

Nels E. Jensen

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs42 seconds agoLast Updated: April 23, 2022

Nels E. Jensen, 98, of Britt passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 282022, at Britt Evangelical Free Church with Pastor Jon Bliesmer officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME

760 Center Avenue

Garner, IA  50438

PH 641.923.2841

Fax:  1-888-810-8495

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs42 seconds agoLast Updated: April 23, 2022
Photo of John Jacobs

John Jacobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button