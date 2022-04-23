Helene Ione Iverson, age 99 of Lake Mills, died on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

A memorial service for Mrs. Iverson will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St. in Lake Mills with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Salem Lutheran Church.

Private family inurnment will take place at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills.

Memorials may be directed to Salem Lutheran Church, 401 S. Lake St., Lake Mills, IA 50450 or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232-2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221