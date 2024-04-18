Della Davids, 104, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services for Della Davids will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2024, at Wright Christian Reformed Church, 1730 130th Street, Kanawha, with Pastor Jason Semans officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation for Della Davids will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, in Kanawha, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

