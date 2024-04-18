Obits

Della Davids

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs7 seconds agoLast Updated: April 18, 2024

Della Davids, 104, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2024, at the Kanawha Community Home.

Funeral services for Della Davids will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, April 22, 2024, at Wright Christian Reformed Church, 1730 130th Street, Kanawha, with Pastor Jason Semans officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation for Della Davids will be held from 3:00 – 5:00 PM on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at Ewing Funeral Home, 118 East Second Street, in Kanawha, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

 

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

118 East Second Street

Kanawha, Iowa 50447

641-762-3211

 

Photo of John Jacobs John Jacobs7 seconds agoLast Updated: April 18, 2024
Photo of John Jacobs

John Jacobs

ADVERTISEMENT

Check Also
Close
Back to top button