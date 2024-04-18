Garner Discusses Country Club Estates Sidewalk Program

The Garner City Council is exploring what is to be done next on the sidewalk trails leading up and through the Country Club Estates. According to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt, the sidewalks there are next on the schedule to be completed.

Schmidt also included another portion of the project.

This part of the project will also be different from past projects.

The city stopped working on sidewalk additions for quite some time and Schmidt admits that the cost to put these in is not the same as when the project stopped.

The city will work with residents who will be a part of the sidewalk project on their property.