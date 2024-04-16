Grassley Says U. S. Must Support Israel

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is calling on the Biden administration to stand with Israel after the weekend attack that saw Iran launch some 300 missiles and drones into Israeli territory. Grassley says America needs to stick by its commitment to help Israel maintain its peace and security based on the long-standing Camp David Accords, signed in 1978.

Grassley says the reasons those accords were enacted years ago are still very true today. For the large part, he says, the U. S. has chosen peace for decades and earned international credibility.

The White House response sends a signal to other allied nations, Grassley says, that may question how far the United States can be trusted.

The weekend airstrike was unprecedented and marks the first time there’s been direct military action between Iran and the Jewish state.